Your front-page lead story on Monday was too funny (“Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet haggling begins”, June 17).
All of these heroic words about uprooting corruption and growing the economy from a business sector that just two weeks ago was shorting SA while calling for the status quo to be maintained “in the interests of stability”.
My, how brave these dormice have become! Pity it took them 30 years to find their voices, along with other parts of their collective anatomy.
Stuart Meyer
LETTER: Brave so suddenly
Business dormice should have spoken up a long time ago
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
