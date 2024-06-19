Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brave so suddenly

Business dormice should have spoken up a long time ago

19 June 2024 - 16:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Your front-page lead story on Monday was too funny (“Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet haggling begins”, June 17).

All of these heroic words about uprooting corruption and growing the economy from a business sector that just two weeks ago was shorting SA while calling for the status quo to be maintained “in the interests of stability”.

My, how brave these dormice have become! Pity it took them 30 years to find their voices, along with other parts of their collective anatomy.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEVA MAKGETLA: ArcelorMittal SA’s woes highlight ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: New Eskom boss’s first big challenge
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KAIZER M NYATSUMBA: ActionSA, Bosa and Rise ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.