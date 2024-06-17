There I was thinking he would use his next column as a mea culpa for his boldly expressed view that SA polling stats were rigged. Silly me, straight into the next one as he has another dip at the “white” DA. It’s all just so boring.
Marc De Fondaumiere Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: What? No mea culpa?
Columnist Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column refers (“In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go”, June 14).
There I was thinking he would use his next column as a mea culpa for his boldly expressed view that SA polling stats were rigged. Silly me, straight into the next one as he has another dip at the “white” DA. It’s all just so boring.
Marc De Fondaumiere
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JONNY STEINBERG: In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go
How polling firms got election results right
LETTER: Apologies are in order over attacks on pollsters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.