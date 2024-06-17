Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What? No mea culpa?

17 June 2024 - 22:02
The announcement of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The announcement of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Columnist Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column refers (“In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go”, June 14).

There I was thinking he would use his next column as a mea culpa for his boldly expressed view that SA polling stats were rigged. Silly me, straight into the next one as he has another dip at the “white” DA. It’s all just so boring.

Marc De Fondaumiere
Via BusinessLIVE

