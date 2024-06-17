Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Picking the best option

17 June 2024 - 22:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

A note to ANC supporters and members who feel “forced” to team up with the DA and IFP: you’re not forced (“In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go”, June 14).

You do have a choice. You can ignore the “markets” (there are multiple markets — of bond creditors, of investors, of skilled experts, of entrepreneurs, of corporate leaders) if you choose. You can tell them all to go to hell if you like.

But if you do the creditors will demand higher rates, the skilled experts will go and work somewhere else, the entrepreneurs will start fewer companies, and corporate leaders will sit on (or externalise) their capital. You can ignore them all if you like, but then you have to be prepared to pay the price in less growth, lower capacity and reduced employment.

In life you can either complain about your options, or choose the best one on offer. Why should politics be any different?

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JONNY STEINBERG: In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go

The past sitting heavily on everyone is not a strong foundation for what is to come
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: What? No mea culpa?

No apology from Steinberg for getting it wrong
Opinion
6 hours ago

LETTER: We find what we look for

Humble pie time, Mr Steinberg
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
MILTON SHAIN: Dramas of 1930s raise red flag for ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: In this new era, the old ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: SA’s unity government lacks ...
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: We should be terrified of the scale ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet haggling begins

Politics

WATCH: First sitting of parliament — get to know the GNU

National

Ramaphosa re-elected president by National Assembly

National

MARKET WRAP: Rand pares gains, with all eyes on the National Assembly

Markets

ANC and DA strike deal before crucial parliamentary votes

Politics

Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly

National

OSAGYEFO MAZWAI: Stage has been set for the aim of a better life for all

Opinion

S&P says ‘lack of consensus’ in ANC to govern with DA risks an unstable GNU

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.