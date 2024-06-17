You do have a choice. You can ignore the “markets” (there are multiple markets — of bond creditors, of investors, of skilled experts, of entrepreneurs, of corporate leaders) if you choose. You can tell them all to go to hell if you like.
LETTER: Picking the best option
A note to ANC supporters and members who feel “forced” to team up with the DA and IFP: you’re not forced (“In this new era, the old mindsets will have to go”, June 14).
You do have a choice. You can ignore the “markets” (there are multiple markets — of bond creditors, of investors, of skilled experts, of entrepreneurs, of corporate leaders) if you choose. You can tell them all to go to hell if you like.
But if you do the creditors will demand higher rates, the skilled experts will go and work somewhere else, the entrepreneurs will start fewer companies, and corporate leaders will sit on (or externalise) their capital. You can ignore them all if you like, but then you have to be prepared to pay the price in less growth, lower capacity and reduced employment.
In life you can either complain about your options, or choose the best one on offer. Why should politics be any different?
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
