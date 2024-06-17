SA has been poorly governed more or less consistently since 1948. The year 1994 offered the illusion of improvement, but every relevant metric tells the real story.
Those who live in SA will continue to live in a scenically magnificent country, but one that will be backward indefinitely. The ever-present danger is that at some point it may still fracture violently.
Errol Price
LETTER: Broken beyond repair
One cannot but admire Ann Bernstein’s dogged optimism (“Government is broken — but all is not lost”, June 14). Alas, in real life some things are broken beyond repair.
