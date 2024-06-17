Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Broken beyond repair

17 June 2024 - 22:13
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

One cannot but admire Ann Bernstein’s dogged optimism (“Government is broken — but all is not lost”, June 14). Alas, in real life some things are broken beyond repair.

SA has been poorly governed more or less consistently since 1948. The year 1994 offered the illusion of improvement, but every relevant metric tells the real story.

Those who live in SA will continue to live in a scenically magnificent country, but one that will be backward indefinitely. The ever-present danger is that at some point it may still fracture violently.

Errol Price
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANN BERNSTEIN: Government is broken — but all is not lost

CDE identifies priorities for new administration, starting with excellence in cabinet
Opinion
3 days ago

