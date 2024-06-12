Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Settle this issue first

12 June 2024 - 14:52
MK supporters are shown in in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The party has filed papers with the Constitutional Court to interdict Friday’s swearing-in ceremony of new members of the National Assembly. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Your editorial opinion, “Tell us what you really stand for, MK”, June 12, refers.

Whether the procedures were properly followed with regard to the alleged vote rigging is, I suppose, a question of fact. But we should be careful here. There is also the issue of the 350 members. A quick read of the constitution reveals that the House of Assembly must have between 350 and 400 members. This is clear. No 350 members, no assembly. No assembly, no Friday vote for president or speakers.

So what constitutes a member? Is it enough to be on a party list that has been vetted by the House, or must the individuals also be sworn in to become members? If taking the oath wasn't an essential part of becoming a member, why would it be required? If MK party representatives don't get sworn in on Friday, will the assembly consist of 350 members?

MK is supposed to be against the constitution. Surely the defenders of the constitution must settle this issue before the officers are appointed, or MK will argue that the assembly is illegally constituted?

In the current situation everything must be done correctly and some extra days to argue this point in the Constitutional Court may be time well spent.

James Cunningham
Via BusinessLIVE

