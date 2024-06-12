Koeberg uses pressurised water reactors (PWRs), which have been used all over the world for over 50 years and have a wonderful safety record. The worst accident in a PWR happened at Three Mile Island in the US in 1979. It harmed nobody.
LETTER: No Koeberg safety concerns
Neil Overy’s silly attack on Koeberg suggests that the anti-nuclear lobby is panicking about the superb safety of nuclear power — including Koeberg. (“If Koeberg were in France, it would be shut down”, June 11).
Koeberg uses pressurised water reactors (PWRs), which have been used all over the world for over 50 years and have a wonderful safety record. The worst accident in a PWR happened at Three Mile Island in the US in 1979. It harmed nobody.
Chernobyl used a different, awful, reactor design, which caused the world’s worst nuclear power accident. The reactors of the Fukushima accident, which harmed nobody, were not PWRs. Russia’s own PWR reactors also have an excellent safety record.
Koeberg began operating in 1984 and has been producing cheap, reliable electricity for SA for 40 years. The plant, very safe in 1984, is safer now because of continual safety modifications. It does not have core catchers (for containing the core should it melt though the reactor vessel, which has never happened in a PWR) but nor do most nuclear power reactors around the world, including new ones in the US and South Korea.
Both France’s EDF and Framatome are in continual communication with Koeberg and have raised no safety concerns about Koeberg’s future. Corrosion in the steel of Koeberg’s containment buildings is now being addressed by an impressed electrical current.
Nuclear has the best safety record of all energy technologies, including renewables. Koeberg will remain very safe. I would be happy to live right next to it.
Andrew Kenny
Sun Valley
