LETTER: False ANC critique

12 June 2024 - 14:50
Former judge Rex van Schalkwyk’s critique of the governing ANC’s propensity to enact racial-based laws against white citizens, and equating it to apartheid, is false (“Apartheid did not end in 1994”, June 9).

The founders of apartheid had an unpretentious but misguided belief that black people should be isolated in their own homelands, the so-called “bantustans” so the Afrikaner identity would not be swamped and assimilated into an African subculture.

It was the British who brought in the racial laws to this country to protect “white English workers”. In short, apartheid was “Nazi lite” without the genocidal practices the Germans tried to implement.

What we are seeing in the ANC is the continuation of “majority protection rights” after 30 years of its failed hegemony.

The public education system, which was hijacked by trade unions, has failed to deliver the skills necessary for black people to compete with Indians (and remaining whites) in the open market economy. Whites have been able to neutralise these racist practices through either outsourcing their talents internationally or becoming entrepreneurial.

The tragedy is that after 30 years there is no-one in the ANC and its cohorts, the EFF and MK, that have cohered to their African nationalism. They forget that the white and black youngsters growing up in the past 20 years have integrated into a multicultural society, in which colour counts for nothing. They voted accordingly in the May elections.

John Catsicas
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

