LETTER: Elephant dilemma

Ross Harvey’s article, “The billion-dollar ivory illusion”, June 11, detailed the correct logic for existing ivory stockpiles held by African countries, related to the “no trade” approach to rhino horn.
The remaining outstanding dilemma beyond the destruction of the ivory stockpiles is the continual growth in elephant populations in SA, especially in the Greater Kruger, which has expanded to be the largest open wildlife area in SA at over 2.5-million hectares.
Poaching has reduced within the area to the extent that its elephant population has grown extensively, resulting in significant floral destruction. The protected tree category (knob thorn and marula) has been particularly devastated.
This, together with growth of rural community populations and their interface with wildlife dynamics, especially the spatial demands from both, places nature conservation between a rock and a hard place.
Knowing the confidence within the multi-discipline custodians of wildlife, there is every logic to achieve a position where the elephant population can be harvested for trade in ivory, linked to the international hunter for private retention under CITES regulations, and not commoditised within the international commercial industries.
Clearly, that has to be dealt with at the elephant herd level and not the bull tusker. The meat is an ideal protein source which would further reduce poaching. If this cannot be achieved we will have conflicts not only between rural communities and elephant conservation but in the wilderness landscape.
Conservation initiatives funded by species-specific NGOs need to better understand the interrelationships between the single species dynamics and the multi-species impacts. Protected species include but are not limited to rhino, leopard, marula trees, ground hornbill and river systems.
The elephant is but a modest component of the entire habitat in which it dwells.
James Campbell Hoedspruit
