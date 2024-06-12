President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressed by DA leader John Steenhuisen in the National Assembly in Cape Town. Picture: ZWELETHEMBA
The best hope for SA is where the DA does a deal with the ANC. They have a common ethos: adherence to the rule of law, as embodied in the constitution.
The ANC policy of affirmative action need not be an impediment. The DA could support a model that does not hinder economic growth and job creation. This could be achieved by recognising that SA needs both affirmative action and economic growth. One should not come at the cost of the other.
The ANCs imperative for demographic representativeness should be tempered by the need to retain sufficient players from minority groups, recognising that political loyalty should yield to competence in establishing criteria for the selection of beneficiaries.
Recognising that affirmative action should not become a permanent feature of our economy, it would ultimately fall away as we implement better foundational and technical education. Its success would manifest in it eventually becoming redundant.
Were the DA to embrace this form of affirmative action — in liaison with the ANC — it would spike the guns of those who claim that “the DA governs only in the interest of the whites”. We would all benefit.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Affirmative action plan that works
The DA could support a model that does not hinder economic growth and job creation
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
