LETTER: Parliament of parties

Creating the African National Coalition

10 June 2024 - 17:00
Members of parliament are shown during a National Assembly. File photo: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
I believe we need an entirely new entity as government for our country. Let’s call it the African National Coalition.

Not a coalition of parties, but a coalition of competent people. Parties (or whoever) could suggest nominees they believe have the appropriate maturity and expertise to make a contribution in the best interests of SA and its people.

An independent and respected body (perhaps the Constitutional Court) could vet, promote and appoint selected constituent members for the new government entity. Members would then be totally, and demonstrably, distant from the parties of their origin.

They don’t need to be exclusively politicians. The present elected parties would become a “parliament of parties” to oversee and hold to account the new entity, with monitoring based on positive results and not on the advancement of crass political ideologies.

Hopefully the new governing entity would present as apolitical, and this would ameliorate the negative (even destructive) effects of deranged political egos. Perhaps this could be seen as a different, African, take on the concept of democracy?

Garth Blain
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

