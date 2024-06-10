Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Irish Republic lessons

ANC may never form coalition with DA out of hatred of so-called ‘white culture’

10 June 2024 - 17:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The creation of the Irish Republic in 1921 was an act of economic suicide, which British politicians simply could not understand.

Losing British investment and Northern Ireland’s industry, the republic remained in a swamp of religious conservatism and subsistence agriculture until the late 1950s, when the economist TK Whitaker pushed for economic expansion and created the “Celtic Tiger”.

It was Irish nationalism’s hatred of anything British that was behind this schism. Certainly history, be it Cromwellian massacres or British indifference to the Irish famine, provided moral justification, but it was the Irish who suffered the consequences.

I fear the ANC will never form a coalition with the DA out of a hatred of so-called “white culture”. They also have moral justifications. But the ANC should realise that such hatred always exacts a heavy price.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Avoid coalition with IMF

If ANC ties up with EFF all hell will break loose in bond and currency markets
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Government of national unity the way to go

A government of national unity implies negotiation, give-and-take and dialogue
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: Misguided over government of national unity

Steenhuisen and Malema do not understand the economic principles that will lead to a stable government
Opinion
2 hours ago

JONATHAN COOK: Conservatives, radicals and pragmatists are all needed

Radicals and conservatives irritate each other, but each needs the other
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Leaders will be under pressure to ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KRIS DOBIE: We live in a country starved of ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Nvidia founder’s meteoric rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Chance of better government ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Parliament of parties

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Avoid coalition with IMF

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Respect the realities

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus on realpolitik

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.