The creation of the Irish Republic in 1921 was an act of economic suicide, which British politicians simply could not understand.
Losing British investment and Northern Ireland’s industry, the republic remained in a swamp of religious conservatism and subsistence agriculture until the late 1950s, when the economist TK Whitaker pushed for economic expansion and created the “Celtic Tiger”.
It was Irish nationalism’s hatred of anything British that was behind this schism. Certainly history, be it Cromwellian massacres or British indifference to the Irish famine, provided moral justification, but it was the Irish who suffered the consequences.
I fear the ANC will never form a coalition with the DA out of a hatred of so-called “white culture”. They also have moral justifications. But the ANC should realise that such hatred always exacts a heavy price.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Irish Republic lessons
ANC may never form coalition with DA out of hatred of so-called ‘white culture’
