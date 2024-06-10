Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government of national unity the way to go

A government of national unity implies negotiation, give-and-take and dialogue

10 June 2024 - 15:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS

A government of national unity (GNU), as favoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa for some time, is the way to go for SA, given the present political landscape. Ironically it will rectify the historic mistake (in my opinion) made by the late FW de Klerk to withdraw from the GNU of Nelson Mandela.

A GNU implies negotiation, give-and-take and dialogue. That is exactly what has been lacking in SA since the dawn of democracy. In fact, a group of us has been working towards the idea of a national dialogue since 2016.

There has been criticism of the Ramaphosa presidency recently, and rightly so, but he has the qualities to negotiate and to keep opposing forces together. This makes him well equipped to lead a GNU.

There is therefore ground for optimism in the wake of the latest election results.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Leaders will be under pressure to ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KRIS DOBIE: We live in a country starved of ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Nvidia founder’s meteoric rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Chance of better government ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline approaches to set up new government

Politics

ZANDILEMAKHOBA: Neophyte GNU faces tough economic balancing act

Opinion

Rand keeps steady at start of week, with key events in focus

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.