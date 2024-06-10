A government of national unity (GNU), as favoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa for some time, is the way to go for SA, given the present political landscape. Ironically it will rectify the historic mistake (in my opinion) made by the late FW de Klerk to withdraw from the GNU of Nelson Mandela.
LETTER: Government of national unity the way to go
A government of national unity implies negotiation, give-and-take and dialogue
A government of national unity (GNU), as favoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa for some time, is the way to go for SA, given the present political landscape. Ironically it will rectify the historic mistake (in my opinion) made by the late FW de Klerk to withdraw from the GNU of Nelson Mandela.
A GNU implies negotiation, give-and-take and dialogue. That is exactly what has been lacking in SA since the dawn of democracy. In fact, a group of us has been working towards the idea of a national dialogue since 2016.
There has been criticism of the Ramaphosa presidency recently, and rightly so, but he has the qualities to negotiate and to keep opposing forces together. This makes him well equipped to lead a GNU.
There is therefore ground for optimism in the wake of the latest election results.
Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria
