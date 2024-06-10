Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Free markets have advantages

10 June 2024 - 17:05
People walk around the financial district near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
People walk around the financial district near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Imraan Buccus and Ismail Lagardien both recently maligned free markets, arguing that after 15 years of declining GDP per capita, we need more “social democracy”. (“Business’s role in the search for the social democratic sweet spot”, and “New global financial architecture should consider people”, June 5).

However, they neglected to distinguish between absolute and relative poverty in their arguments. The example of China in the 1980s and India in the 2000s again demonstrates the ability of free(r) markets to lift people out of absolute poverty.

So what if it comes at the risk of the creation of a few Elon Musks or Johann Ruperts? Do we want everybody to be equally poor, or most to be not poor with some rich?

Phillip de Jager

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

