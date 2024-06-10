However, they neglected to distinguish between absolute and relative poverty in their arguments. The example of China in the 1980s and India in the 2000s again demonstrates the ability of free(r) markets to lift people out of absolute poverty.
So what if it comes at the risk of the creation of a few Elon Musks or Johann Ruperts? Do we want everybody to be equally poor, or most to be not poor with some rich?
Phillip de Jager
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Free markets have advantages
Imraan Buccus and Ismail Lagardien both recently maligned free markets, arguing that after 15 years of declining GDP per capita, we need more “social democracy”. (“Business’s role in the search for the social democratic sweet spot”, and “New global financial architecture should consider people”, June 5).
However, they neglected to distinguish between absolute and relative poverty in their arguments. The example of China in the 1980s and India in the 2000s again demonstrates the ability of free(r) markets to lift people out of absolute poverty.
So what if it comes at the risk of the creation of a few Elon Musks or Johann Ruperts? Do we want everybody to be equally poor, or most to be not poor with some rich?
Phillip de Jager
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
STUART THEOBALD: Chance of better government opens door for investors
ZANDILEMAKHOBA: Neophyte GNU faces tough economic balancing act
MICHAEL MORRIS: Dealmakers need to keep their fellow South Africans in mind
DAVID SHAPIRO: New chance for SA and Africa to catch the train
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.