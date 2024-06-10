My understanding of BEE when I was young was that it was meant to serve as a catalyst to fast-track the establishment (and independence) of black industrialists through financing and skills transfer.
LETTER: BEE locks in dependency
New government must introduce policies that promote innovation, collaboration and growth
Rex van Schalkwyk’s article refers (“Apartheid did not end in 1994”, June 9).
My understanding of BEE when I was young was that it was meant to serve as a catalyst to fast-track the establishment (and independence) of black industrialists through financing and skills transfer.
In my opinion, BEE in its current form is entrenching dependency, and ensuring black businesses will always need “permission” to exist by piggybacking on existing white businesses.
Considering the high unemployment rate, I hope the new government will introduce policies that stimulate innovation and collaboration instead of predatory practices that stifle growth.
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
REX VAN SCHALKWYK: Apartheid did not end in 1994
