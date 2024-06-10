Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Avoid coalition with IMF

If ANC ties up with EFF all hell will break loose in bond and currency markets

10 June 2024 - 16:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The IMF logo outside its building in Washington, US. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
The IMF logo outside its building in Washington, US. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Milton Shain’s article refers (“Dramas of 1930s raise red flag for ANC coalition with DA”, June 6).

A coalition between the DA and ANC looks unlikely at this stage, though strangely enough the pollsters found before the election that of all parties the DA was the party most voters most wanted as an ANC coalition partner — so much for the “will of the people”.

The ANC may not be able to stomach a DA coalition, but I imagine quite a few of the leadership will (or certainly should) recall with some nervousness the effect Des van Rooyen’s appointment as finance minister had on the markets.

If the EFF or MK are anywhere near the decision-making process in government all hell will break loose in the bond and currency markets.

The ANC may deny this in public, but an exchange rate of R40/$ would enforce a coalition with the IMF, which would be far worse for everyone in SA than one with the DA.

A government of national unity seems the easiest option, and President Cyril Ramaphosa always takes the easy way out if he can. Not sure it’s the best way forward, but it certainly wouldn’t be the worst.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

REX VAN SCHALKWYK: Apartheid did not end in 1994

SA is as much an ‘apartheid’ state today, if not more so, than it was at the commencement of the 30-year rule of the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Leaders will be under pressure to ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KRIS DOBIE: We live in a country starved of ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Nvidia founder’s meteoric rise ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Chance of better government ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Devolution of powers among DA proposals to ANC

National

ANC to start interviewing premier candidates

Politics

‘Good political news’ will help kick off rate cuts, says Reserve Bank adviser

Economy

Investors hold back over political uncertainty

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.