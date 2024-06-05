Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zionist skulduggery facts

Books reveal criminally engineered ethnic cleansing of Arab Jews by Zionists

05 June 2024 - 15:49
A man stands in front of an Israeli flag in Raanana. File photo: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
Rather than accusing me of blood libel, I strongly recommend that Ilan Preskovsky (“Simple facts about Israel”, May 30) first read Avi Shlaim’s book The Forgotten History of Arab Jews, to inform himself of the criminally engineered ethnic cleansing of Arab Jews by Zionists. 

For good measure, I also suggest he read The Gun and the Olive Branch by David Hirst, and 1949: The First Israelis by Israeli historian Tom Segev.

After reading, especially Segev, Prestovsky will learn that Zionist agent Shlomo Schmidt engineered the flight of 50,000 Yemeni Jews to Israel, that Zionists struck a deal with the French governor of Morocco so that about 100,000 Jews could leave for Israel, that Mossad agents bombed the Masuda Shemtov synagogue in Baghdad to scare about 120,000 into departing Iraq, and that an Israeli terrorist ring targeted Western interests in Egypt to cause the flight of Jews from Egypt.

Despite all the incriminating evidence, Israel continues to blame Arab governments for the exodus of Arab Jews. And according to Israeli historian Benny Morris the reluctant new Israelis, Arab Jews, were given land and property of expelled Palestinians free of charge. Such has been Zionist skulduggery and injustice.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

