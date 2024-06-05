LETTER: Respect the realities

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
I refer to past DA Fedex chair David Gant’s letter, “DA must not compromise” (June 4). While I agree fully with his comments about the damage the ANC has done to our country, his attitude towards the coalition discussions presently under way is precisely what DA supporters and likely millions of others are fearing.
Not because the party should not make every effort to uphold its principles — it should — but because what isalsorequired in these fragile and potentially dangerous circumstances for our country is a commitment from the political parties involved to put SA first, and not their party. That includes the DA.
To suggest that the DA should seek a political “reverse takeover” of the ANC’s governance is certainly desirable. However, shouldn’t a determination to coalesce sensibly come first? It would also be a presumptuous stance to take at this early stage when considering the ANC and DA positions.
While dropping from 57% to 40% is a horrible electoral beating in anybody’s language, the ANC still attracted the votes of 6.5-million South Africans. The DA attracted 3.5-million votes, or 3- million less. Isn’t that a reality to be respected as hard as it is to swallow?
In an ANC/EFF/MK coalition, which unquestionably would be a catastrophic outcome from these negotiations, having the DA in the opposition benches in the National Assembly, which Gant argues will be preferable to it conceding any principle, will be akin to voices bellowing into the Grand Canyon. They will not be heard and, if they are, they’ll be ignored. It’ll be chaotic.
Rather, let’s hope that the DA’s negotiating team achieves a wise combination of upholding its principles and simultaneously knowing when it is in our country’s interests to compromise.
Well done to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has already assured the people of SA that the DA will “always act in the interests of the people”.
Trevor Munday via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Respect the realities
I refer to past DA Fedex chair David Gant’s letter, “DA must not compromise” (June 4). While I agree fully with his comments about the damage the ANC has done to our country, his attitude towards the coalition discussions presently under way is precisely what DA supporters and likely millions of others are fearing.
Not because the party should not make every effort to uphold its principles — it should — but because what is also required in these fragile and potentially dangerous circumstances for our country is a commitment from the political parties involved to put SA first, and not their party. That includes the DA.
To suggest that the DA should seek a political “reverse takeover” of the ANC’s governance is certainly desirable. However, shouldn’t a determination to coalesce sensibly come first? It would also be a presumptuous stance to take at this early stage when considering the ANC and DA positions.
While dropping from 57% to 40% is a horrible electoral beating in anybody’s language, the ANC still attracted the votes of 6.5-million South Africans. The DA attracted 3.5-million votes, or 3- million less. Isn’t that a reality to be respected as hard as it is to swallow?
In an ANC/EFF/MK coalition, which unquestionably would be a catastrophic outcome from these negotiations, having the DA in the opposition benches in the National Assembly, which Gant argues will be preferable to it conceding any principle, will be akin to voices bellowing into the Grand Canyon. They will not be heard and, if they are, they’ll be ignored. It’ll be chaotic.
Rather, let’s hope that the DA’s negotiating team achieves a wise combination of upholding its principles and simultaneously knowing when it is in our country’s interests to compromise.
Well done to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has already assured the people of SA that the DA will “always act in the interests of the people”.
Trevor Munday
via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC unity theme elusive
DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership
Ramaphosa meets Mbeki about ANC’s poor performance in poll
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.