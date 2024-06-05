Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No to minority rule

05 June 2024 - 14:22
The article by Lucky Mathebula ("Minority government would allow ANC to govern without a coalition", June 4) is typical of more than a few who confuse verbosity for understanding. Using clever words doesn’t help make the point; it often does the opposite.

Coming to the matter in hand, namely that the ANC would be better acting as a minority government, I strongly disagree with Mathebula’s conclusions.

The election suggests that South Africans have had enough after 25 years of corrupt government, including nine years of total corruption under Jacob Zuma, and that they would now be happy to settle for a half-corrupt government under Cyril Ramaphosa that has only 40% support.

Clever constitutional arrangements will only dilute the ability of the minority parties to persuade the ANC to change direction from its failed course thus far. Giving the ANC a belt because its trousers are around its knees isn’t the answer.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

LUCKY MATHEBULA: Minority government would allow ANC to govern without a coalition

The talk at present is all about coalitions, but there is a better way to honour the voters’ wishes
1 day ago
