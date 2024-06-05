LETTER: Focus on realpolitik

ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
The editorial, “ANC’s head must rule its heart” (June 4), refers.
Many people within the ANC fear that a coalition with the DA will place them at greater risk of exposure and prosecution for past corruption. A way has to be found to deal with this problem to avoid a collapse of negotiations. It is time to focus on realpolitik rather than risk an ANC/EFF/MK coalition.
Would some sort of amnesty be unpalatable? Certainly, but think very carefully of the alternatives. It is possible that people who may be vulnerable to criminal prosecution would be more amenable to a coalition if their fears can be mitigated during negotiations.
Anton Kleinschmidt Via email
