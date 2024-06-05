Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus on realpolitik

05 June 2024 - 16:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON

The editorial, “ANC’s head must rule its heart” (June 4), refers.

Many people within the ANC fear that a coalition with the DA will place them at greater risk of exposure and prosecution for past corruption. A way has to be found to deal with this problem to avoid a collapse of negotiations. It is time to focus on realpolitik rather than risk an ANC/EFF/MK coalition.

Would some sort of amnesty be unpalatable? Certainly, but think very carefully of the alternatives. It is possible that people who may be vulnerable to criminal prosecution would be more amenable to a coalition if their fears can be mitigated during negotiations.

Anton Kleinschmidt
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after arrest and court appearance

The sports, arts and culture minister appeared in court for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to R1.6m
National
7 hours ago

Second person will not be charged with Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

After considering several factors, the state has decided not to charge any other accused persons
National
1 day ago

Gayton McKenzie must assist in Karoo corruption probe, says court

The PA leader argues that fundraising revenue from a Sandton event was not municipal funds, but rather revenue held in his personal capacity
National
1 day ago

DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership

President is popular in the ANC but   opponents want to remove him as party leader
Opinion
12 hours ago

LETTER: No to minority rule

ANC must be persuaded to change direction
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: A warning to Jacob Zuma
Opinion / Editorials
3.
DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Succession plan crucial part of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Copper’s new kingpin? ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.