Cyril Ramaphosa espouses unity and renewal as his main themes for the ANC. The rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe party and the fall of ANC support to 40% both suggest that unity is elusive.
Renewal may still be possible if the ANC supports the establishment of a Chapter Nine anti-corruption body to end the kleptocracy that has brought it into disrepute. Tolerating corruption in the future will cause the ANC to shrink further.
A court order, not Ramaphosa interventions, ended the Russian nuclear adventure.
Paul Hoffman via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC unity theme elusive
The article by David Lewis, “Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership”, June 5, refers.
Cyril Ramaphosa espouses unity and renewal as his main themes for the ANC. The rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe party and the fall of ANC support to 40% both suggest that unity is elusive.
Renewal may still be possible if the ANC supports the establishment of a Chapter Nine anti-corruption body to end the kleptocracy that has brought it into disrepute. Tolerating corruption in the future will cause the ANC to shrink further.
A court order, not Ramaphosa interventions, ended the Russian nuclear adventure.
Paul Hoffman
via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.