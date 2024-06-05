Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC unity theme elusive

05 June 2024 - 14:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

The article by David Lewis, “Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership”, June 5, refers.

Cyril Ramaphosa espouses unity and renewal as his main themes for the ANC. The rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe party and the fall of ANC support to 40% both suggest that unity is elusive.

Renewal may still be possible if the ANC supports the establishment of a Chapter Nine anti-corruption body to end the kleptocracy that has brought it into disrepute. Tolerating corruption in the future will cause the ANC to shrink further.

A court order, not Ramaphosa interventions, ended the Russian nuclear adventure.

Paul Hoffman
via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership

President is popular in the ANC but   opponents want to remove him as party leader
Opinion
12 hours ago
