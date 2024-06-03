Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MK will trash SA’s constitution

03 June 2024 - 17:31
The 2024 elections may have broken the back of the ANC, but they have also created a monster.

Cobbled together in just six months through Zulu anger and disillusion, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is the nemesis of liberal democracy. It will trash the constitution, private property and the rule of law.

At least KwaZulu-Natal is likely to regress by 145 years to some sort of feudalism based on Zulu exceptionalism. But its Dr Frankenstein has bigger fish to fry. Both he and his backers want President Cyril Ramaphosa and his circle out.

MK is not a new party; rather, a virulent tumour on the body of the ANC. Jacob Zuma himself is still an ANC member. He seeks to “purify”, not destroy it.

As the DA-inspired moonshot pact did not fly, prospective power in government after 30 years of opposition might tempt the DA, like a mounted knight, into “saving” SA via an ANC coalition. In the unlikely event that it could fatally spear the MK dragon, it would find the distressed damsel is actually a decrepit 112-year old, fixated on failed ideologies but still a mistress of political manipulation.

The real choice for the DA is either to get the Western Cape lifeboat into the water and far from the sinking Titanic, or be persuaded by Captain Ramaphosa into playing, “Nearer my God to thee”, among the sliding deckchairs to comfort terrorised passengers while they await their watery fate. Cast adrift in a frigid ocean is no fun, but it certainly beats the alternative.        

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

