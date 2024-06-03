DA leader John Steenhuisen briefs the media in Midrand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Since both the EFF and MK are revolutionary splinter groups of the ANC, left-leaning coalitions with it are obvious. However, on a scale of 1 to 10 on the honesty/ethical index, both parties would score zero, so this would be the worst of all worlds — a collection of crooks which we thought we had shaken off.
Provinces so afflicted can look forward to voodoo economics on a Cuban scale. My only hope is that Gauteng is run by the DA and that I don’t have to move to Cape Town.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Hopes pinned on DA to run Gauteng
Provinces afflicted by EFF/MK dominance can look forward to voodoo economics on a Cuban scale
LETTER: DA must not compromise on principles
RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance
