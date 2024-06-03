Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hopes pinned on DA to run Gauteng

Provinces afflicted by EFF/MK dominance can look forward to voodoo economics on a Cuban scale

03 June 2024 - 18:20
DA leader John Steenhuisen briefs the media in Midrand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Since both the EFF and MK are revolutionary splinter groups of the ANC, left-leaning coalitions with it are obvious. However, on a scale of 1 to 10 on the honesty/ethical index, both parties would score zero, so this would be the worst of all worlds — a collection of crooks which we thought we had shaken off.

Provinces so afflicted can look forward to voodoo economics on a Cuban scale. My only hope is that Gauteng is run by the DA and that I don’t have to move to Cape Town.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: DA must not compromise on principles

Unless a coalition clears out ANC’s rotten apples, the DA would be better off as an effective opposition
Opinion
2 hours ago

RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest

International experience worth taking into account if ANC and DA agree to share power
Opinion
14 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA alliance

Coalition with MK and EFF will not survive as market reaction and slump in confidence will cause about-face
Opinion
14 hours ago
