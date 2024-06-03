Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must not compromise on principles

Unless a coalition clears out ANC’s rotten apples, the DA would be better off as an effective opposition

03 June 2024 - 17:37
DA leader John Steenhuisen at the election results centre in Midrand, June2 2024. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Millions of long-time loyal DA supporters will be ecstatic that the ANC’s arrogant, self-satisfied political bubble has been well and truly pricked. Its shameful electoral downfall has sent a message to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cadres that the electorate will no longer tolerate indecisiveness, corruption and sheer incompetence from a governing party.

However, those supporters will be extremely concerned that the values and principles that the DA and its predecessors have espoused and fought for over many decades might be compromised in favour of participation in the national government as a result of coalition talks.

The failed ANC leadership has wrought havoc in our country and comprises immoral, self-serving, deceitful individuals who care nothing for the rule of law, who tolerate fraud and corruption and who turn a blind eye at the lack of human dignity for millions of homeless, jobless, poverty-stricken citizens of our country.

DA’s Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde reacts at the election results centre in Cape Town, May 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Unless the DA and likeminded partners can negotiate a purge of the rotten apples in the ANC’s leadership barrel and by way of a political “reverse takeover” of that defunct party’s governance wield real political power in SA, they would be better off serving our country’s well-being as an effective, vibrant and constructive official opposition.

Loyalty and commitment to values and principles are the backbone of a party of integrity, and a compromise or abandonment of those by the DA would not only be spineless but a betrayal of the legacy of the Suzmans, De Beers, Schwartzs, Worralls, Eglins, Selfes and so any other stalwarts of the DA and its predecessors.

David Gant (former fedex chair of the Democratic Party)
Kenilworth

