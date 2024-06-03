People queue to cast their votes in Durban, May 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALAISTER RUSSELL
LETTER: Better days ahead for SA
I’m far more positive than negative about the outcome of our 2024 elections.
For SA and her nine provinces, better days lie ahead. I am convinced of that. The Western Cape remains safely in DA hands, while the national scene will require coalitions and co-operation. The ANC vote has fallen from 57% to 41%.
Gauteng, the engine room of our republic, will also require a multiparty solution. Hopefully there, if not nationally, it will include the DA.
In my home province of KwaZulu-Natal, politics has been upended. MK voters are sick and tired of ANC (and IFP) empty promises. So are DA voters.
The VF+ have been put in their place with most DA votes they snatched five years ago going back to the party. The ACDP and Patsy De Lille’s Good have been flattened. ActionSA imploded for attacking the DA rather than the ANC. So has Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa and Rise Mzansi. There are great young black politicos in those parties. DA leader Johan Steenhuisen would do well to scoop them up and show them a bright future in the DA.
Tense days lie ahead but, ultimately, I believe that this is the end of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end.
Mark Lowe
Durban
