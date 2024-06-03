Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Better days ahead for SA

03 June 2024 - 17:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People queue to cast their votes in Durban, May 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALAISTER RUSSELL
People queue to cast their votes in Durban, May 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALAISTER RUSSELL

I’m far more positive than negative about the outcome of our 2024 elections. 

For SA and her nine provinces, better days lie ahead. I am convinced of that. The Western Cape remains safely in DA hands, while the national scene will require coalitions and co-operation. The ANC vote has fallen from 57% to 41%. 

Gauteng, the engine room of our republic, will also require a multiparty solution. Hopefully there, if not nationally, it will include the DA. 

In my home province of KwaZulu-Natal, politics has been upended. MK voters are sick and tired of ANC (and IFP) empty promises. So are DA voters.

The VF+ have been put in their place with most DA votes they snatched five years ago going back to the party. The ACDP and Patsy De Lille’s Good have been flattened. ActionSA imploded for attacking the DA rather than the ANC. So has Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa and Rise Mzansi. There are great young black politicos in those parties. DA leader Johan Steenhuisen would do well to scoop them up and show them a bright future in the DA. 

Tense days lie ahead but, ultimately, I believe that this is the end of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end. 

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest

International experience worth taking into account if ANC and DA agree to share power
Opinion
14 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: ANC decline is a chance to correct the errors and folly of past 30 years

Election result is an opportunity to correct the errors and folly of the past 30 years
Opinion
14 hours ago

Welcome to a new coalition country: political horse-trading gets under way

Compromises loom for humiliated ANC in post-election talks
Politics
23 hours ago

Election results announced: what’s next?

The first sitting of the National Assembly must occur no more than 14 days after results declared
National
14 hours ago

WATCH: Business reacts to SA’s election results

Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
Business
4 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will ...
Opinion
2.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
3.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: ANC decline is a chance to ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a grand coalition?

Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC should snap out of denial and hold its nose in DA ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Election went well despite glitches

Opinion / Editorials

MXOLISI MGOJO: This is what the government should target to ensure prosperity ...

Opinion

TOM EATON: Flawed democracy is still least ugly form of government

Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Coalitions make weird, exciting things happen

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.