What a dignified way to close this chapter of our democracy. Progress was made, mistakes were made, but the most important thing is that we were able to rise above the debilitating challenges that threatened to test the very strength of our democracy and our ability to survive the diversity of our many political ideologies and emerge victorious and united.
As various political parties held their closing election rallies in last attempts to woo voters, uppermost in my mind was that as we go to the polls some or most of them will be disappointed. However, all of us are beginning to doubt if the vision that was held by most opposition parties is achievable — that of unseating the ANC government.
Gradually, I think they have accepted the inevitable. My wish though, is that the ANC must find itself in a situation where it must co-govern with the DA because for me, the most important thing is to rescue SA from total ruin. The 30 years of failed democratic rule by the ANC have shown that another absolute majority win by the ANC would be more disastrous, as they would become more arrogant. But I believe they have learnt some highly important lessons having brought the country to the brink of collapse.
So many problems have nearly collapsed the country that it would be good for them to co-govern with one or two small parties. We certainly do not need another clueless government that will collapse the government in a few years.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Democracy has prevailed
An ANC-DA coalition may be the best way to rescue SA from total ruin
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
