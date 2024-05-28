Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Democracy has prevailed

An ANC-DA coalition may be the best way to rescue SA from total ruin

28 May 2024 - 18:36
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
What a dignified way to close this chapter of our democracy. Progress was made, mistakes were made, but the most important thing is that we were able to rise above the debilitating challenges that threatened to test the very strength of our democracy and our ability to survive the diversity of our many political ideologies and emerge victorious and united.

As various political parties held their closing election rallies in last attempts to woo voters, uppermost in my mind was that as we go to the polls some or most of them will be disappointed. However, all of us are beginning to doubt if the vision that was held by most opposition parties is achievable — that of unseating the ANC government.

Gradually, I think they have accepted the inevitable. My wish though, is that the ANC must find itself in a situation where it must co-govern with the DA because for me, the most important thing is to rescue SA from total ruin. The 30 years of failed democratic rule by the ANC have shown that another absolute majority win by the ANC would be more disastrous, as they would become more arrogant. But I believe they have learnt some highly important lessons having brought the country to the brink of collapse.

So many problems have nearly collapsed the country that it would be good for them to co-govern with one or two small parties. We certainly do not need another clueless government that will collapse the government in a few years.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa 
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Vote with compassion for fellow South Africans

Vote for the party you think will give us all a chance at a better future
Opinion
2 hours ago

TOM EATON: Flawed democracy is still least ugly form of government

SA is likely to be proud of the difference between its elections and that of the US, where Trump fuels political violence
Opinion
13 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Time for citizens to have their say

Voters realise how close SA’s democratic order is to either a precipice or a historic turning point
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Vote of anger, disgust

Votes will be cast more out of a sense of frustration and despair at governing party
Opinion
1 day ago
