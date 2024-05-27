Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ignorant of the facts

27 May 2024 - 18:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS

Klaas Mokgomole, the deputy director of community relations of the SA Zionist Foundation, castigates Mia Swart for her defence of the use of the slogan as well as her lack of awareness of the origin of the slogan “from the river to the sea.” (“Mia Swart ignores context, May 23).

However, Mokgomole in his letter shows an ignorance of many relevant facts such as:

  • In 1948, when Zionists declared their statehood, they legally owned less than 7% of the land of historic Palestine.
  • Zionists used terrorism, massacres and rapes to perpetrate the ethnic cleansing of about 750,000 Palestinians, which is well documented by eminent Jewish historian Ilan Pappe in his book The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine.
  • Until 1948, before their ethnic cleansing, Palestinians had been in the majority, and Britain as the administering power from 1922 to 14 May 1948 had the legal obligation to govern what was the Mandate of Palestine in the interest of the majority and to promote the self-determination of this majority.
  • Britain and the Western world have since 1948 failed to ensure Palestinian Christian, Muslim and Mizrahim their human right to dignity and their right to their own state from the river to the sea.
  • The West has for its own selfish reasons allowed Ashkenazi Jews (European Jews) to establish a colonial, settler, apartheid and genocidal state in historic Palestine.
  • Zionism has been a threat to the peace and security of the Middle Eastern region and beyond as we in SA experienced the consequences of the appalling collusion between the apartheid regime and Israel.

As a South African, Mokgomole knows or should know that when people worldwide called for the end to apartheid in SA, they desired not annihilation, but the end of a racist state that practised internal colonialism and grossly abused human rights. In 1994, a new political dispensation ushered in a nonracial constitutional democracy that was warmly welcomed internationally.

Mokgomole needs to explain why he is opposed to the replacement of a racist settler colonial state by a nonsectarian democracy in historic Palestine.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Oppose UCT’s anti-Israel resolutions

If the council adopts the decisions it will signal that it is more interested in stifling debate than creating a free space to further knowledge
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Is Hamas the real enemy?

Israel has imposed a police state on Palestinians for decades and is outraged they have fought back
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Hamas the real enemy

Germany, US, UK and other allies must continue to defend Israel
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: It’s not genocide

The effective word when defining genocide is intent
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa doesn’t realise ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Brigety should have called it a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Act with intelligence and vote ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MARK BARNES: Dropping standards to achieve ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Peace-loving Muslims must recognise the evil of extremists

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Study the history of the Zionist project

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hamas is at fault

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Condemn Naledi Pandor’s silence about women

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Female hostages need our voices

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Biased reporting

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: On the bloody side of history

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.