While education may not ensure a woman’s path out of poverty, a lack of education is likely to impede her chances of accessing economic opportunities.
Beyond learning through practical experiences, literacy is crucial to accessing new skills. In SA, literacy rates are lagging behind those of the rest of the world, with some reports suggesting that 6.8% fewer girls in SA can read at levels comparable to those of their global peers.
Reading broadens the mind by introducing readers to various situations and contexts they may not encounter daily, nurturing critical reasoning and creating learning opportunities. Writing complements this by giving individuals a platform to articulate and document their unique viewpoints, strengthening their voice and influence.
The Fundza Literacy Trust is one of many organisations trying to shore up women’s access to user-generated reading materials by providing a zero-rated platform that any girl with a smartphone or internet connection can access.
The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in SA extends beyond the observance of designated holidays. It requires a commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative.
Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air grievances and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised, and valued — for the collective advancement of society.
Lea-Anne Moses Fundza Literacy Trust
LETTER: Tackling literacy crisis
Fundza Literacy Trust and other groups are trying to shore up women's access to user-generated reading materials
