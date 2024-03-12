The case goes back years, but there was no mention of whether the crooked cops are in jail or have died of old age. With SA’s upcoming elections the question as to who the “honest Johns” are in the body politic is a burning question.
Several officials indicted by the Zondo state capture commission don’t regard its findings against them as any impediment to government jobs, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cash-stuffed sofa seems to have been forgotten.
Could it be otherwise in sunny SA? Well, yes it could.
In Harare last week, my friend was detained for four hours because she couldn’t produce the actual cash slip for her new driving licence. The $40 fine was reduced to $5 (no receipt) when the cops gave up. It couldn’t happen here, could it Mr Cele?
Bernard Benson Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Crooked cops
I was trying to explain to a friend recently that quantum mechanics didn’t mean two guys trying to fix a broken taxi, when I saw your article (“Bheki Cele on the hook for R93m after police-aided cash heist,” March 7).
The case goes back years, but there was no mention of whether the crooked cops are in jail or have died of old age. With SA’s upcoming elections the question as to who the “honest Johns” are in the body politic is a burning question.
Several officials indicted by the Zondo state capture commission don’t regard its findings against them as any impediment to government jobs, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cash-stuffed sofa seems to have been forgotten.
Could it be otherwise in sunny SA? Well, yes it could.
In Harare last week, my friend was detained for four hours because she couldn’t produce the actual cash slip for her new driving licence. The $40 fine was reduced to $5 (no receipt) when the cops gave up. It couldn’t happen here, could it Mr Cele?
Bernard Benson
Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.