Anton Harber's recent articles refer (“Conundrum for social media giants as elections loom”, and “A great deal is at stake in watchdog’s hearings on media industry”, March 6).
The first thing I remember buying was out of the classifieds. When I grew up, my parents had a newspaper subscription and every day we would check sports scores, the weather forecast, market indicators and television listings. The comics page provided entertainment.
However, better solutions are now available online, such as Gumtree, Cricinfo, Windguru, Yahoo finance and YouTube. Google’s share of search results served is high, but it is falling. I believe that for products, Amazon now has a meaningful share. Large language models such as ChatGPT were the 2022 disrupter. X’s Grok was 2023’s.
Companies no longer issue press releases. They post on X. Some columnists write, but many opinion makers now have podcasts, or on YouTube or X. Anyone can write a blog or share their views.
Media houses are going to have to work out who to go after and why as it is not just Google that is eating their lunch. Much of the service they provide has been trumped, and those eyeballs are unlikely to return.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: It is not only Google that eats media lunch
Anyone can write a blog or share their views online
Anton Harber's recent articles refer (“Conundrum for social media giants as elections loom”, and “A great deal is at stake in watchdog’s hearings on media industry”, March 6).
The first thing I remember buying was out of the classifieds. When I grew up, my parents had a newspaper subscription and every day we would check sports scores, the weather forecast, market indicators and television listings. The comics page provided entertainment.
However, better solutions are now available online, such as Gumtree, Cricinfo, Windguru, Yahoo finance and YouTube. Google’s share of search results served is high, but it is falling. I believe that for products, Amazon now has a meaningful share. Large language models such as ChatGPT were the 2022 disrupter. X’s Grok was 2023’s.
Companies no longer issue press releases. They post on X. Some columnists write, but many opinion makers now have podcasts, or on YouTube or X. Anyone can write a blog or share their views.
Media houses are going to have to work out who to go after and why as it is not just Google that is eating their lunch. Much of the service they provide has been trumped, and those eyeballs are unlikely to return.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.