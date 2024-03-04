Ten years ago Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens, never to be seen again. It is highly probable that the Malaysian government will agree to launch a new search to locate the remains of this plane. Ocean Infinity will most likely lead the search.
New nautical maps now exist that could probably indicate where the remains of Flight 370 eventually settled, areas that were missed in the initial searches. The areas in question were identified by the University of Western Australia and Ocean Infinity.
The resting depth of the wreckage is estimated at 5,000m. Many parts of the wreckage were washed up along the African coastline, some of which were retrieved. The intact part of the wreckage lies 1,500km west of Perth, Australia.
Humans have played golf on the surface of the moon, images of Mars have been transmitted to Earth, and space-based telescopes can see 15-billion years into the universe, yet the inner depths of the sea are daunting and formidable.
The remains of MH370 lie deep in the bowels of the southern Indian Ocean, a true twilight zone. Advances in multibeam sonar equipment can collect high-resolution images of the sea floor to locate the crash area, assisted by new advanced software and tracking technology.
Radio technology and advanced software could find the wreckage in a 75km crash zone, according to maritime reports. The previous search came within 28km of the crash location. A new search today will most certainly find the wreckage.
Farouk Araie Johannesburg
LETTER: New tech likely to find remains of MH370
Advances in multibeam sonar equipment can collect images of the sea floor
Farouk Araie
Johannesburg
