Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New tech likely to find remains of MH370

Advances in multibeam sonar equipment can collect images of the sea floor

04 March 2024 - 17:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Ten years ago Flight MH370 vanished from radar screens, never to be seen again. It is highly probable that the Malaysian government will agree to launch a new search to locate the remains of this plane. Ocean Infinity will most likely lead the search.

New nautical maps now exist that could probably indicate where the remains of Flight 370 eventually settled, areas that were missed in the initial searches. The areas in question were identified by the University of Western Australia and Ocean Infinity.

The resting depth of the wreckage is estimated at 5,000m. Many parts of the wreckage were washed up along the African coastline, some of which were retrieved. The intact part of the wreckage lies 1,500km west of Perth, Australia.

Humans have played golf on the surface of the moon, images of Mars have been transmitted to Earth, and space-based telescopes can see 15-billion years into the universe, yet the inner depths of the sea are daunting and formidable.

The remains of MH370 lie deep in the bowels of the southern Indian Ocean, a true twilight zone. Advances in multibeam sonar equipment can collect high-resolution images of the sea floor to locate the crash area, assisted by new advanced software and tracking technology.

Radio technology and advanced software could find the wreckage in a 75km crash zone, according to maritime reports. The previous search came within 28km of the crash location. A new search today will most certainly find the wreckage. 

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Reform momentum is gathering steam
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Don’t look to the ANC for an economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: How the Treasury is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why India is quietly ...
Opinion
5.
YUGEN PILLAY: The 2024 budget hints at a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Malaysia Airlines owner warns of dire cash problems

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.