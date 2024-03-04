Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dissing the dissonance

SA ‘majority’ is not a homogeneous block of Group Think

04 March 2024 - 17:37
An election campaign poster for the DA on poles in Pretoria. File photo: WALDO SWIGERS/BLOOMBERG
Ghaleb Cachalia asks whether the DA should align with views “of the majority” regarding colonialism and its “lingering effects” (“Vital for DA to address cognitive dissonance that plagues SA”, February 29). What might these be, practically speaking?

This “honest introspection” will apparently help break down the “dissonance” the majority have of the DA. This needs to be challenged off the bat. Any attempt at populism, and morphing the DA into an ANC-lite, has been tried and failed, so scrub that.

Is the “majority” really a homogeneous block of Group Think? Our fractured political landscape tells a different story. These views about colonialism are views expressed by politicians, left-leaning members of the Fourth Estate and social science academics and their commentator progeny.

Politicians too quickly assume they “know”, yet so many studies are published that contradict the establishment’s narrative. They [are] quickly dismissed because they’re conducted by the wrong people. Cachalia was a DA insider for a long time, so one assumes his own “dissonance” was perhaps not too acute in the final analysis.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GHALEB CACHALIA: Vital for DA to address cognitive dissonance that plagues SA

There must be genuine resonance with shared beliefs around ‘a core of basic humanity’
