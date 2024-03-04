This “honest introspection” will apparently help break down the “dissonance” the majority have of the DA. This needs to be challenged off the bat. Any attempt at populism, and morphing the DA into an ANC-lite, has been tried and failed, so scrub that.
Is the “majority” really a homogeneous block of Group Think? Our fractured political landscape tells a different story. These views about colonialism are views expressed by politicians, left-leaning members of the Fourth Estate and social science academics and their commentator progeny.
Politicians too quickly assume they “know”, yet so many studies are published that contradict the establishment’s narrative. They [are] quickly dismissed because they’re conducted by the wrong people. Cachalia was a DA insider for a long time, so one assumes his own “dissonance” was perhaps not too acute in the final analysis.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Dissing the dissonance
SA ‘majority’ is not a homogeneous block of Group Think
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
GHALEB CACHALIA: Vital for DA to address cognitive dissonance that plagues SA
