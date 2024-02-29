I have to agree with Tom Eaton’s column (“It’s manifest: ANC wants Mbalula to rule us when he is 82 years old”, February 27). The ANC manifesto’s distance from reality makes it appear that SA has been captured by millenarianism [the belief in a blessed future beginning with the second coming of Christ].
President Cyril Ramaphosa can only spout such state of the nation address nonsense, repeated at last weekend’s manifesto launch in Durban, if he knows his audience believes him. He says the recent budget will lead to sustained economic growth and job creation. Cosatu calls it a silver bullet. The reality has been vicious fall in the value of the rand.
Ramaphosa continues to obsess about high-speed railways, now from Gauteng to Durban, when we cannot run a reliable coal service to Richards Bay. He talks about creating jobs while taxing and regulating small businesses into liquidation. No doubt a pen will be found to transform the National Health Insurance scheme into law a week before polling day. But there’s no money. Our public hospitals are already broken, and it will destroy our world-class private health system.
Ramaphosa is another Nongqawuse, leader of just another communist millenarian movement. Only if our economy is completely destroyed will the Russians appear out of the sea to create an everlasting SA paradise. The Xhosa believed and starved. If the ANC is re-elected, so will we.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Expect no paradise on Earth with the ANC
Ramaphosa spouts about high-speed railways but cannot get coal to Richards Bay reliably
I have to agree with Tom Eaton’s column (“It’s manifest: ANC wants Mbalula to rule us when he is 82 years old”, February 27). The ANC manifesto’s distance from reality makes it appear that SA has been captured by millenarianism [the belief in a blessed future beginning with the second coming of Christ].
President Cyril Ramaphosa can only spout such state of the nation address nonsense, repeated at last weekend’s manifesto launch in Durban, if he knows his audience believes him. He says the recent budget will lead to sustained economic growth and job creation. Cosatu calls it a silver bullet. The reality has been vicious fall in the value of the rand.
Ramaphosa continues to obsess about high-speed railways, now from Gauteng to Durban, when we cannot run a reliable coal service to Richards Bay. He talks about creating jobs while taxing and regulating small businesses into liquidation. No doubt a pen will be found to transform the National Health Insurance scheme into law a week before polling day. But there’s no money. Our public hospitals are already broken, and it will destroy our world-class private health system.
Ramaphosa is another Nongqawuse, leader of just another communist millenarian movement. Only if our economy is completely destroyed will the Russians appear out of the sea to create an everlasting SA paradise. The Xhosa believed and starved. If the ANC is re-elected, so will we.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.