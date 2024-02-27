Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State not in the business of creating jobs

The government should focus on ensuring there is an enabling environment that leads to growth

27 February 2024 - 15:33
Picture: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
I agree with Duma Gqubule, but differ on some fundamentals (“ANC not interested in using the big policy levers to boost jobs”, February 27).

The government should not be in the business of creating jobs. It should be targeting an outcome. The government should focus on the enabling environment that leads to growth and industrialisation, which will automatically lead to sustainable jobs.

We do not need non-taxpaying, temporary piece jobs. The National Treasury is the only sensible institution left; it cut the funding of these programmes and the department of trade, industry & competition because they have proved less than effective.

Also, stuck between a rock and a hard place, the finance minister had to stand there and “save” the public purse while his fellow ministers sat there knowing they did nothing, achieved nothing and continued to inflict damage.

It’s really not difficult to grow an economy, but as long as the government prioritises transformation over growth we will be walking backwards and claiming progress.

Andre Lourens
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

