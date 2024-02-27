Suggesting that companies should spend on charity rather than reward shareholders is not going to make this any better. What is our message to prospective investors? Put your money in SA to support government and workers and only lose 30%? This message might give the writer a warm and fuzzy feeling, but it does not tend to resonate with investors.
Eric Milner Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Firms opt to disinvest from anti-business SA
Suggestion that companies should spend on charity rather than reward investors will not make things better
I think Tiisetso Motsoeneng misses the bigger picture, which is that the regulatory environment in SA is so anti-business that companies are choosing to quietly disinvest (“Amplats dividend is a kick in the teeth for workers”, February 27).
Suggesting that companies should spend on charity rather than reward shareholders is not going to make this any better. What is our message to prospective investors? Put your money in SA to support government and workers and only lose 30%? This message might give the writer a warm and fuzzy feeling, but it does not tend to resonate with investors.
Eric Milner
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats dividend is a kick in the teeth for workers
Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review
EDITORIAL: Anglo needs a good look at big De Beers hole
Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.