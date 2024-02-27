Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Firms opt to disinvest from anti-business SA

Suggestion that companies should spend on charity rather than reward investors will not make things better

27 February 2024 - 15:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

I think Tiisetso Motsoeneng misses the bigger picture, which is that the regulatory environment in SA is so anti-business that companies are choosing to quietly disinvest (“Amplats dividend is a kick in the teeth for workers”, February 27).

Suggesting that companies should spend on charity rather than reward shareholders is not going to make this any better. What is our message to prospective investors? Put your money in SA to support government and workers and only lose 30%? This message might give the writer a warm and fuzzy feeling, but it does not tend to resonate with investors.

Eric Milner 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats dividend is a kick in the teeth for workers

Shareholders to be rewarded with R6bn amid plan to reduce headcount by almost a fifth
Opinion
13 hours ago

Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review

The company announced this week that profits fell by 94% in the year ended December
Business
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Anglo needs a good look at big De Beers hole

The mining giant has been reluctant to part with its less profitable operations
Opinion
1 day ago

Unions slam mining companies’ ‘co-ordinated’ job cuts

Miners say the looming retrenchments are due to falling commodity prices and persistent power cuts
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: It’s manifest: ANC wants Mbalula to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC not interested in using the big ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Anglo needs a good look at big De ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Flickers of hope for Cape Town port
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats dividend is a kick ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.