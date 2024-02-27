It is no different from the romance scammers who promise “love” while emptying the victim’s bank account; no different from the deepfake news adverts that promise to double one’s investment in a week, then disappear with all the cash.
The ANC, particularly its head honcho, RamaPromises, simply promise, promise, promise, while continuing to loot.
Jacobus Marais Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC is the same as internet scammers
Party is like a romance scammer who promises ‘love’ while emptying the victim’s bank account
The ANC is no different from the scammers that lurk on the internet (“ANC not interested in using the big policy levers to boost jobs”, February 27.
It is no different from the romance scammers who promise “love” while emptying the victim’s bank account; no different from the deepfake news adverts that promise to double one’s investment in a week, then disappear with all the cash.
The ANC, particularly its head honcho, RamaPromises, simply promise, promise, promise, while continuing to loot.
Jacobus Marais
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.