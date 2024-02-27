Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is the same as internet scammers

Party is like a romance scammer who promises ‘love’ while emptying the victim’s bank account

27 February 2024 - 15:38
ANC supporters. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC supporters. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC is no different from the scammers that lurk on the internet (“ANC not interested in using the big policy levers to boost jobs”, February 27.

It is no different from the romance scammers who promise “love” while emptying the victim’s bank account; no different from the deepfake news adverts that promise to double one’s investment in a week, then disappear with all the cash.

The ANC, particularly its head honcho, RamaPromises, simply promise, promise, promise, while continuing to loot.

Jacobus Marais 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

