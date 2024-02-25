Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Projections about Zuma-backed party should trigger alarm

The SRF’s most recent poll in KwaZulu-Natal shows MK garnering support in the mid-20% range

25 February 2024 - 13:23
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
As the ANC braces for a challenging election, recent polls conducted between October and this month by the Brenthurst Foundation, Social Research Foundation (SRF), Change Starts Now and Ipsos paint a sobering picture.

Averaging 42.25% for the ANC, 23.38% for the DA, 15.53% for the EFF, 5.97% for the IFP, 3.65% for ActionSA and 2.05% for the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) (my own calculations), these results mark a significant decline in ANC support since 2019. Yet they were conducted before the Jacob Zuma-backed MK party was launched.

The SRF’s most recent poll in KwaZulu-Natal shows MK garnering support in the mid-20% range (which translates to about 5% nationally), mainly at the expense of the ANC, which will undoubtedly trigger alarm in the ANC.

The SRF’s Frans Cronje suggests MK may be polling nationally at 9%-10%, an opinion echoed by DA campaign manager Greg Krumbock, who estimates MK’s support at 8%-9% based on its own polling.

Introducing this level of support for MK to the polling averages mentioned above, the ANC’s support could dip to a previously unimaginable level in the high 30%. While these numbers still need to be confirmed by official polls, were this trend to persist it would have a profound effect on the SA political landscape.

This scenario could also result in highly turbulent coalition negotiations, agreements and governments, as no single party or pre-election coalition (such as the multiparty charter and SA Rainbow Alliance) would come close to securing a majority in the National Assembly.

The ANC is still the most likely anchor for a broad coalition given the multiparty charter and EFF plus MK’s completely incompatible policies. Herein lies the potential turbulence, as all of these major opposition parties are utilising a fundamentally anti-ANC campaigning platform, meaning they would risk alienating their voter base should they enter into coalition with the ANC.

With the ANC’s decline and the popularity of anti-ANC rhetoric, the viability of a stable coalition government avoiding the instability seen on local government level hangs in the balance.

Neil du Plooy
Cape Town

DA takes election fight to Union Buildings ‘to serve eviction notice’

The party launched its manifesto at the complex, in what it described as sending a message it was ready to take power
Politics
1 week ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for ANC to hand over cadre deployment records

DA says it will go back to court for a contempt order against party leaders if the ANC misses deadline
Politics
1 week ago

Duduzane Zuma defends spurning his father’s MK Party

He says there is no bad blood between him and Jacob Zuma, as he had given his father a ‘heads-up’
Politics
1 week ago
