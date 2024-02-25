Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corporal punishment supports young people

It should be welcomed in a country where there are no consequences for bad behaviour

25 February 2024 - 13:23
Mila Harding’s article refers. (“Ban on corporal punishment in schools needs defenders”, February 23).

Corporal punishment is not violence. It supports discipline in young people, to allow them to understand that in life there are consequences to actions. In a country like SA where there are seemingly no consequences for any behaviour, no matter how terrible, it should be welcomed.

Hysterical articles from NGOs such as Section27 calling for teachers to be disciplined but not students must be rejected with contempt.

Ade Hickey
Via BusinessLIVE

