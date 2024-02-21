Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA citizens have low quality of life

Challenges facing consumers a reflection of the state of governance in SA

21 February 2024 - 16:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Picture: DAVID HARRISON

On February 7, the petrol price rose by 75c per litre to R22.92/l for 93 unleaded petrol and R23.24/l for 95 unleaded petrol. The increase adds to the cost-of-living pressures SA citizens face.

In our latest SA Quality of Life Macro Review, published in January, we found that the average quality of life is 4.9 out of 10. The index makes use of the following 10 indicators to evaluate the quality of life: proportion of adults with a degree or better; employment rate; monthly expenditure of R10,000 or more; household tenure status; household access to piped water, electricity and basic sanitation facility; weekly refuse removal; medical aid coverage; and the murder rate.

SA’s score was most negatively affected by the following indicators: most South Africans struggle to access a degree or higher (0.8); have no medical aid coverage (1.6); low employment (5.8); dwellings are owned but not yet paid off (0.8); and the high murder rate (5.6). 

The 4.9 out of 10 is a slight improvement on 2023’s 4.8 score, but a significant decrease from 2022’s 5.5 score. This is due to the high inflation rate: 6.9% in 2022, versus 6% in 2023. In addition, since 2021 the rand has depreciated significantly against the dollar, from R16.37/$ on average in 2022 to R18.45/$ average in 2023. The rand’s weakening increases import costs that elevate consumer prices. Between inflation and the weakening of the rand, living costs have increased significantly for the average South African. 

Less disposable income is hindering growth and placing the economy under further pressure. While a Reserve Bank interest rate cut (possibly in the second or third quarter of this year) will bring some relief, on the supply side continued electricity blackouts, logistics challenges and higher operation costs imposed by Transnet failures, and elevated crime rates, will continue to dampen the average quality of life in SA.

The low quality of life score and performance of our index indicators reflects the state of governance in SA, an important factor to consider in the context of the 2024 general election.  

Carika Middelburg
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: SA’s market concentration is a big flaw

Our trade policies are protecting large entrenched producers
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Puzzled by poultry inquiry

Growth-inhibiting issue in the industry needs to be addressed first
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Draft equity rules are social engineering

Employers should read the regulations and write to one of the three names given in the Government Gazette
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: More lies from a useless government

From smart cities to law and order, few of Ramaphosa’s slew of promises have been kept
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Flag smuggler and the greatest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Huge potential inflow shows why ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Legislation by administration
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Failed by his cabinet mates, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Budget offers an opportunity not to be ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LEON LOUW: Economy will respond enthusiastically to signals that negative ...

Opinion

LETTER: Sona just recycled promises

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A BIG, unnecessary burden

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dangerous implication about 2021 unrest

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: A shameful state of affairs

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.