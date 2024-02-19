Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What are traditional values, Mbalula?

Do they mean women should ‘know their place’ and kings and chiefs can dictate to their flock?

19 February 2024 - 19:51
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: OJ KOLOTI/GALLO IMAGES
Michael Morris’ most recent column refers (“The ANC’s search for meaning is stuck in the past”, February 19).

It would be great if ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbabula could clarify precisely what “traditional values” are being defended. That women should “know their place”? That kings and chiefs can dictate to their flock? 

That homosexuals should not be seen or heard? That the public purse may be raided at will by those in power? That political opponents should fall out of windows (or suffer from “sudden death syndrome”)?

Didn’t the ANC sell itself as “progressive”? Or is it just selling itself?

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

