It would be great if ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbabula could clarify precisely what “traditional values” are being defended. That women should “know their place”? That kings and chiefs can dictate to their flock?
That homosexuals should not be seen or heard? That the public purse may be raided at will by those in power? That political opponents should fall out of windows (or suffer from “sudden death syndrome”)?
Didn’t the ANC sell itself as “progressive”? Or is it just selling itself?
Johan Prins Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: What are traditional values, Mbalula?
Do they mean women should ‘know their place’ and kings and chiefs can dictate to their flock?
Michael Morris’ most recent column refers (“The ANC’s search for meaning is stuck in the past”, February 19).
It would be great if ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbabula could clarify precisely what “traditional values” are being defended. That women should “know their place”? That kings and chiefs can dictate to their flock?
That homosexuals should not be seen or heard? That the public purse may be raided at will by those in power? That political opponents should fall out of windows (or suffer from “sudden death syndrome”)?
Didn’t the ANC sell itself as “progressive”? Or is it just selling itself?
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MICHAEL MORRIS: The ANC’s search for meaning is stuck in the past
LETTER: Only the ANC wants to kill our people with the NHI Bill
LETTER: Cadre records will tell us much about state capture
LETTER: A sorry state of the nation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
No orders yet to exclude corruption suspects from ANC candidate list
ANTHONY BUTLER: Two big factors being underestimated in projections of ANC vote
Mbalula’s ‘fire pool’ admission lands ANC in hot water
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.