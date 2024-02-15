LETTER: State excels in ‘job opportunity’ deceit

Our government talks of “job opportunities”, which in reality means a few days, or possibly months of work. These “opportunities” sometimes cost tens of thousands of rand to “create”.
The department was just about to approve a R5bn theft conjured up by the chair of Productivity SA and approved by the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the department’s director-general.
It was only after this duplicity was exposed that the minister suddenly pretended that maybe it was not a good idea. Now, we are told there might have been some bribery involved, as well. We haven’t got to the bottom of this as yet.
Coming soon after the R5bn scandal we then see our genius minister proposing a R15bn scheme to create “job opportunities”.
None of these systems of so-called job creation are sustainable or even possible. If you look at the structure you will see that the recipient of the funds had no ability to create even a single job in the first place.
Hopefully, the new multiparty grouping under the leadership of the DA will finally be able to explain to government departments that it is not their duty to create jobs; it is their duty to create an environment that is conducive to job creation by the private sector.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
