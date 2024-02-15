Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s market concentration is a big flaw

15 February 2024 - 16:53
Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Peter Bruce’s recent column refers (“SA’s biggest industrial flaw: the Patel availability factor”, February 15).

The economy is concentrated because it is kept so through trade policies protecting large entrenched producers. The single largest user of SA’s anti-dumping instrument is a monopoly more than 100 years old. This creates a low innovation environment.

Clothing producers are protected with a 45% duty and large subsidies are paid to them, yet employment in that sector has halved in the last 15 years.

The auto industry contributes 2% to GDP but consumes the equivalent amount in subsidies. If we are going to produce electric vehicles (EVs) locally the subsidies will have to be increased significantly to compensate for the large EV subsidies in other countries.

Enormous overinvestment in the scrap mini mills has transferred billions from the productive manufacturing sector to the mini-mills, which cannot survive without perpetual support.

The Industrial Development Corporation’s investment in mini mills is R14bn. The total market cap of ArcelorMittal, which produces 50% of the steel in SA, is R1.2bn.

The master plans should be reducing imports, yet imports are at the highest percentage of GDP in  more than a decade.

You can’t concentrate the market through trade policies and then try to reverse this impact through competition policy interventions. Now we have two problems instead of one.

Donald MacKay
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: SA’s biggest industrial flaw: the Patel availability factor

He has managed to sink huge sectors of the economy during his umpteen years as minister
Opinion
14 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: The right policy could make light industry SA’s job-creation saviour

SA will not shift its world-beating deficit in employment creation unless heavy industry’s dominance is challenged
Opinion
2 days ago

Amsa delays closure of long steel units, banking on Transnet turnaround

Commitments by the government and Transnet have allowed a grace period for Newcastle and Vereeniging
Companies
1 week ago

Weak growth and higher spending pressures hit public finances

We have not pencilled into our baseline any new major spending allocations, says Absa’s Miyelani Maluleke
Economy
1 week ago

PAUL MATTHEW: Itac rebates have the fox guarding the chickens

A well-intentioned government intervention is likely to come to nought, with no relief for importers and consumers
Opinion
2 days ago
