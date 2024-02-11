It is no secret that the ANC’s leadership of the national government has been marked by a 30-year-long track record of failure. Poor service delivery, economic hardship, lack of accountability by public officials, a complete disregard for the rule of law and blatant corruption have become a normal experience in the lives of South Africans.
Since succeeding Jacob Zuma in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a slew of promises, from ending load-shedding and fixing state-owned companies to building smart cities and high-speed trains. Six years later, most of Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” pledges have rung hollow, while SA continues to be weighed down by a lethargic economy, load-shedding, high unemployment, violent crime and corruption.
Ramaphosa continues to promise a resolution to myriad problems caused by the ANC, the same ANC that has presided over the systemic deterioration of law and order for the past 30 years. And fiscal slippage in SA could accelerate further as the national budget deficit is forecast to continue to worsen as government borrowing escalates.
The ANC government is incapable of carrying out its responsibilities to the people of SA — its incompetence and corruption have collapsed service delivery across the country.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: More lies from a useless government
From smart cities to law and order, few of Ramaphosa’s slew of promises have been kept
South Africans should not be excited by the lies and empty promises contained in the president’s state of the nation address (“Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona”, February 9).
It is no secret that the ANC’s leadership of the national government has been marked by a 30-year-long track record of failure. Poor service delivery, economic hardship, lack of accountability by public officials, a complete disregard for the rule of law and blatant corruption have become a normal experience in the lives of South Africans.
Since succeeding Jacob Zuma in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a slew of promises, from ending load-shedding and fixing state-owned companies to building smart cities and high-speed trains. Six years later, most of Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” pledges have rung hollow, while SA continues to be weighed down by a lethargic economy, load-shedding, high unemployment, violent crime and corruption.
Ramaphosa continues to promise a resolution to myriad problems caused by the ANC, the same ANC that has presided over the systemic deterioration of law and order for the past 30 years. And fiscal slippage in SA could accelerate further as the national budget deficit is forecast to continue to worsen as government borrowing escalates.
The ANC government is incapable of carrying out its responsibilities to the people of SA — its incompetence and corruption have collapsed service delivery across the country.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa’s wasted years make for few Tintswalos
Ramaphosa affirms state commitment to mega transmission grid build
WATCH: State of the nation address 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CARTOON: Sona disruptor-in-chief
Pandor requests extra security from Cele amid threats after Israel genocide case
Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.