LETTER: More lies from a useless government

From smart cities to law and order, few of Ramaphosa’s slew of promises have been kept

11 February 2024 - 14:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8 2024. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
South Africans should not be excited by the lies and empty promises contained in the president’s state of the nation address (“Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona”, February 9).

It is no secret that the ANC’s leadership of the national government has been marked by a 30-year-long track record of failure. Poor service delivery, economic hardship, lack of accountability by public officials, a complete disregard for the rule of law and blatant corruption have become a normal experience in the lives of South Africans.

Since succeeding Jacob Zuma in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a slew of promises, from ending load-shedding and fixing state-owned companies to building smart cities and high-speed trains. Six years later, most of Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” pledges have rung hollow, while SA continues to be weighed down by a lethargic economy, load-shedding, high unemployment, violent crime and corruption.

Ramaphosa continues to promise a resolution to myriad problems caused by the ANC, the same ANC that has presided over the systemic deterioration of law and order for the past 30 years. And fiscal slippage in SA could accelerate further as the national budget deficit is forecast to continue to worsen as government borrowing escalates.

The ANC government is incapable of carrying out its responsibilities to the people of SA — its incompetence and corruption have collapsed service delivery across the country. 

Thulani Dasa 
Khayelitsha

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa’s wasted years make for few Tintswalos

The era after Jacob Zuma’s removal is one of great underperformance, according to most indicators, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Business
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa affirms state commitment to mega transmission grid build

State plans to build 14,000km of new transmission lines to allow new renewable energy projects to connect to the grid, says president
National
2 days ago

WATCH: State of the nation address 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the last Sona before SA holds general election
National
2 days ago
