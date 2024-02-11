Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC party is over

Governing party MPs tried to drown out the groaning and heckling by opposition parties

11 February 2024 - 15:10
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile greeting ANC supporters at the party's January 8 celebrations in Mbombela Mpumalanga. Picture. THAPELO MOREBUDI
Watching the audience reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in the Cape Town city hall was instructive (“Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona,” February 9).

The ANC ministers and MPs all did their best to look upbeat. They pretended to smile and laugh. Some even managed to applaud as Ramaphosa ploughed on interminably. “Listen to this one,” he called out, as if telling jokes while doing stand-up comedy on the city’s stage.

They tried not to show it, but their taut, pale and worried faces gave them away as they tried valiantly to drown out the incredulous laughter, groaning and heckling emanating from the rest of the gathering. They know it’s all disinformation and lies. Even they can smell desperation in the air.

The ANC MPs know that they’re in serious trouble. Cabinet ministers and backbenchers alike were mentally trying to calculate their pension payouts as their boss droned on about patients loving government hospitals and refusing to move to private care.

The Hollow Man has become an empty shirt, a court jester and comedy clown. But the jokes really aren’t that funny any more. The party is over for the ANC, and they know it.

Mark Lowe
 Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANTHONY BUTLER: When politicians have to shackle themselves to a rotting corpse

Electoral circumstances and options in SA and the UK show some uncomfortable similarities
Opinion
2 days ago

Green light for Moses Mabhida Stadium as EFF prepares to paint it red

Metro police will be present to make the party's manifesto launch a safe event on Saturday
Politics
2 days ago

Spy agency equipped to deal with threats to the state, says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned of a regime change agenda against SA.
National
4 days ago
