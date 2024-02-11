The ANC ministers and MPs all did their best to look upbeat. They pretended to smile and laugh. Some even managed to applaud as Ramaphosa ploughed on interminably. “Listen to this one,” he called out, as if telling jokes while doing stand-up comedy on the city’s stage.
They tried not to show it, but their taut, pale and worried faces gave them away as they tried valiantly to drown out the incredulous laughter, groaning and heckling emanating from the rest of the gathering. They know it’s all disinformation and lies. Even they can smell desperation in the air.
The ANC MPs know that they’re in serious trouble. Cabinet ministers and backbenchers alike were mentally trying to calculate their pension payouts as their boss droned on about patients loving government hospitals and refusing to move to private care.
The Hollow Man has become an empty shirt, a court jester and comedy clown. But the jokes really aren’t that funny any more. The party is over for the ANC, and they know it.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: ANC party is over
Governing party MPs tried to drown out the groaning and heckling by opposition parties
Mark Lowe
Durban
