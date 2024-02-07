Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National team captain must keep schtum about sympathies

Criticism of CSA misses the point

07 February 2024 - 16:07
David Teeger. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
In his criticism of Cricket SA’s (CSA) decision to strip David Teeger of his captaincy for his pro-Israel comments, Harry Joffe misses the point entirely (“CSA out for a duck,” February 5).

Surely it is unacceptable for the captain of a squad — with players of various races, religions and political sympathies — to highlight his support for a foreign country involved in a highly contentious military action?

Would Joffe accept any reader voicing support for Hamas’ brutal murder and kidnapping of Israeli women and children from the music festival on October 7?

Somehow, I doubt it.

Mitch Launspach
Woodmead

