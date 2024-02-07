LETTER: National team captain must keep schtum about sympathies
Criticism of CSA misses the point
In his criticism of Cricket SA’s (CSA) decision to strip David Teeger of his captaincy for his pro-Israel comments, Harry Joffe misses the point entirely (“CSA out for a duck,” February 5).
Surely it is unacceptable for the captain of a squad — with players of various races, religions and political sympathies — to highlight his support for a foreign country involved in a highly contentious military action?
Would Joffe accept any reader voicing support for Hamas’ brutal murder and kidnapping of Israeli women and children from the music festival on October 7?
Somehow, I doubt it.
Mitch Launspach
Woodmead
