LETTER: New low for academia

Gone are the days when SA academics flirted with revolution and actively encouraged dissent against the powers of misrule.
Instead, we have woke pseudo-intellectual sheep such as Adekeye Adebajo, who fawn so crudely over the missteps of the ANC government we are left to wonder whether their degrees are in sycophancy rather than in any honest intellectual pursuit (“Africa in an evolving global order”, February 5).
For such an ersatz academic such as Adebajo to praise the ANC autocracy's blatant misuse of the International Court of Justice as heralding a high point in the ANC’s morality, demonstrates not only the new low to which SA academia has fallen, but also how it has been infiltrated by individuals whose only qualifications have little to do with their intellect or ability.
Vincent Coetzee
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa in an evolving global order
African wars harm trade, AfCFTA chief warns
MICHELLE MANOOK: Leave coal behind, leave Africa behind
