LETTER: CSA out for a duck

Bravo to Business Day for calling out Cricket SA’s (CSA) inexplicable decision to strip David Teeger of his captaincy (“In defence of free speech”, January 25).
The statement from CSA explaining this decision was devoid of any logic. Since when do protesters decide on the composition of a national team?
If the team’s security cannot be guaranteed, why is SA hosting this world cup? Let it move to a country that is able to provide adequate security.
Does CSA take the public for fools? It is glaringly obvious that Teeger was stripped of his captaincy because of his political views. This despite the fact that he was found not guilty of any breach of CSA's internal rules by its own disciplinary panel.
When national team players are prejudiced due to their political beliefs and views, in direct contravention of the SA constitution, then we must know that our democracy is being treated with contempt by those in positions of power.
Harry Joffe Killarney
