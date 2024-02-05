It was good to read that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the ceremonial launch of SA’s first exports from Durban under the auspices of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (“An inequality of hope ravages the country”, February 5). But simultaneously Botswana and Namibia placed a ban on imports of SA vegetables.
This goes against the spirit of the AfCFTA treaty. It also flies in the face of the Southern African Customs Union treaties. True, less-developed states are permitted “variable geometry” to end restrictions on imports from more developed economies.
However, SA is entitled at the very least to know when these bans will be ended if Pan-Africanism is to have any meaning.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Bans on SA vegetables
It was good to read that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the ceremonial launch of SA’s first exports from Durban under the auspices of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (“An inequality of hope ravages the country”, February 5). But simultaneously Botswana and Namibia placed a ban on imports of SA vegetables.
This goes against the spirit of the AfCFTA treaty. It also flies in the face of the Southern African Customs Union treaties. True, less-developed states are permitted “variable geometry” to end restrictions on imports from more developed economies.
However, SA is entitled at the very least to know when these bans will be ended if Pan-Africanism is to have any meaning.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.