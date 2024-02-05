Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bans on SA vegetables

05 February 2024 - 15:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

It was good to read that President Cyril Ramaphosa made the ceremonial launch of SA’s first exports from Durban under the auspices of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (“An inequality of hope ravages the country”, February 5). But simultaneously Botswana and Namibia placed a ban on imports of SA vegetables.

This goes against the spirit of the AfCFTA treaty. It also flies in the face of the Southern African Customs Union treaties. True, less-developed states are permitted “variable geometry” to end restrictions on imports from more developed economies.

However, SA is entitled at the very least to know when these bans will be ended if Pan-Africanism is to have any meaning.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Expect a lot of hot air from Cape ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Only one speech matters in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Bans on SA vegetables
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Expect a populist state of the nation ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: Secure golden years with benefits ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.