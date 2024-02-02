LETTER: Ratepayers should be aware of their rights

Since the City of Johannesburg announced a plan to use metro police roadblocks to collect outstanding municipal debt, and kicked it off in Parktown last September, we at the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) have kept a keen eye out for further rollout of this questionable strategy.
Members of the association collectively pay the city more than R80m per month for rates and services, and we face daily battles with incorrect billing, illegal disconnections, city officials angling for bribes and non-delivery of the services we pay for.
We sought legal advice about the proposed plan and were advised that it would be illegal for the city to use roadblocks to harass ratepayers. And while we have received no reports of further rollout, the city has not officially suspended the plan either.Ratepayers should be aware of their rights in case they are confronted in a roadblock.
As explained by Michael Wellbeloved of Vermaak Marshall Wellbeloved, there is no provision in the credit control and debt collection bylaw that renders nonpayment of accounts owed to a municipality an offence. Section 13 of the Criminal Procedure Act relates to the use of roadblocks to search individuals and seize objects used in the commissioning of an ongoing offence. Accordingly, the city may not prohibit the passage of individuals for the purposes of section 13 of the Act, to harass them into payment of apparent municipal debts.
As we understand it, doing so would be akin to a debt collector preventing the movement of a member of the public and kidnapping them until their debt is settled. The mere fact that the city rolled this out at a roadblock before doing the required due diligence is another reason for private citizens and Johannesburg ratepayers to be vigilant about their rights.
The public outcry that followed the original announcement led the city to back-pedal, with Johannesburg CFO Tebogo Morake telling eNCA that it was simply the city’s revenue teams joining the metro police to provide “an added service” and that the city was “not forcing motorists stopped at the roadblock to engage the revenue team.”
He further conceded that “this programme is meant to boost our collection efforts to reduce the city’s debt”. Considering the city’s dismal record with service delivery, administrative inefficiency and corruption, it is reprehensible that it thought it could send out its revenue teams to ambush ratepayers alongside armed metro police officers.
Has the programme ground to a halt due to the public pressure? That remains to be seen, but be assured, we will remain vigilant.
Angela Rivers
GM, Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ratepayers should be aware of their rights
Legal advice suggests it is illegal for the city to use roadblocks to harass ratepayers
Since the City of Johannesburg announced a plan to use metro police roadblocks to collect outstanding municipal debt, and kicked it off in Parktown last September, we at the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) have kept a keen eye out for further rollout of this questionable strategy.
Members of the association collectively pay the city more than R80m per month for rates and services, and we face daily battles with incorrect billing, illegal disconnections, city officials angling for bribes and non-delivery of the services we pay for.
We sought legal advice about the proposed plan and were advised that it would be illegal for the city to use roadblocks to harass ratepayers. And while we have received no reports of further rollout, the city has not officially suspended the plan either.Ratepayers should be aware of their rights in case they are confronted in a roadblock.
As explained by Michael Wellbeloved of Vermaak Marshall Wellbeloved, there is no provision in the credit control and debt collection bylaw that renders nonpayment of accounts owed to a municipality an offence. Section 13 of the Criminal Procedure Act relates to the use of roadblocks to search individuals and seize objects used in the commissioning of an ongoing offence. Accordingly, the city may not prohibit the passage of individuals for the purposes of section 13 of the Act, to harass them into payment of apparent municipal debts.
As we understand it, doing so would be akin to a debt collector preventing the movement of a member of the public and kidnapping them until their debt is settled. The mere fact that the city rolled this out at a roadblock before doing the required due diligence is another reason for private citizens and Johannesburg ratepayers to be vigilant about their rights.
The public outcry that followed the original announcement led the city to back-pedal, with Johannesburg CFO Tebogo Morake telling eNCA that it was simply the city’s revenue teams joining the metro police to provide “an added service” and that the city was “not forcing motorists stopped at the roadblock to engage the revenue team.”
He further conceded that “this programme is meant to boost our collection efforts to reduce the city’s debt”. Considering the city’s dismal record with service delivery, administrative inefficiency and corruption, it is reprehensible that it thought it could send out its revenue teams to ambush ratepayers alongside armed metro police officers.
Has the programme ground to a halt due to the public pressure? That remains to be seen, but be assured, we will remain vigilant.
Angela Rivers
GM, Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pringle Bay residents ordered to evacuate as Hangklip wildfire escalates
Senzo Mchunu outlines plans to fix water distribution and waste management
eThekwini mayor says municipality on track with smart policing programme
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.