We are taught that our tax money funds government, and that spending more than is collected, by “printing money”, will cause inflation. Believing this incomplete picture places limits on the economy. An analogy is not a proof but is a useful aid to rethinking.
Turn on the tap in a bath while allowing the water to drain by not inserting the plug. If the flow in is greater than the flow out, the water level will rise. There can be no flow out until there is an inflow. Allow the tap to run long enough at a rate greater than the outflow, and the water will overflow.
The money in our economy is like that water. If more money flows in than is drained out, the amount circulating (plus savings) will increase. Allow this to continue and the money will overflow the economy. This is inflationary. The capacity of the economy has been exceeded by the desire to spend.
The bath is our economy. The inflow is government spending; the outflow is taxation (plus bond sales). To avoid overflow when the economy is at capacity, the inflow and outflow must be equal: taxes equal spending. But before then, spending can exceed taxation without detrimental effects. Government is the issuer of the currency (it controls the taps) and can spend as much as is needed.
Our economy is not near capacity. There is idle machinery, and we deliberately exclude 40% of labour. Government cannot be financially bankrupt — it can be morally bankrupt. It cannot run out of money — it can run out of integrity. The country can run out of skills.
The solution to unemployment and growing the economy is to spend on public works, offering job guarantees to all who are willing and able to work.
Howard Pearce Rondebosch
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Our bath runneth over
Tax income and government spending must balance
We are taught that our tax money funds government, and that spending more than is collected, by “printing money”, will cause inflation. Believing this incomplete picture places limits on the economy. An analogy is not a proof but is a useful aid to rethinking.
Turn on the tap in a bath while allowing the water to drain by not inserting the plug. If the flow in is greater than the flow out, the water level will rise. There can be no flow out until there is an inflow. Allow the tap to run long enough at a rate greater than the outflow, and the water will overflow.
The money in our economy is like that water. If more money flows in than is drained out, the amount circulating (plus savings) will increase. Allow this to continue and the money will overflow the economy. This is inflationary. The capacity of the economy has been exceeded by the desire to spend.
The bath is our economy. The inflow is government spending; the outflow is taxation (plus bond sales). To avoid overflow when the economy is at capacity, the inflow and outflow must be equal: taxes equal spending. But before then, spending can exceed taxation without detrimental effects. Government is the issuer of the currency (it controls the taps) and can spend as much as is needed.
Our economy is not near capacity. There is idle machinery, and we deliberately exclude 40% of labour. Government cannot be financially bankrupt — it can be morally bankrupt. It cannot run out of money — it can run out of integrity. The country can run out of skills.
The solution to unemployment and growing the economy is to spend on public works, offering job guarantees to all who are willing and able to work.
Howard Pearce
Rondebosch
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.