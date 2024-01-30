For more than a decade the ANC stood by and watched as Zuma stole billions for himself and his buddies, protected the Guptas and others while wreaking havoc with the economy and destroying lives and institutions.
LETTER: For ANC, defection is worse than destruction
Party did nothing while Jacob Zuma stole billions and wrecked economy
The ANC suspension of Jacob Zuma’s suspension refers (“ANC rolls the dice on Jacob Zuma”, January 29).
For more than a decade the ANC stood by and watched as Zuma stole billions for himself and his buddies, protected the Guptas and others while wreaking havoc with the economy and destroying lives and institutions.
The future of millions of South Africans was blighted by his actions. The ANC has done nothing about it. But let him defect to a breakaway party and all hell breaks loose.
Once again the ANC clearly shows that its true priorities are for itself before over the country.
Mark Lowe
Durban
